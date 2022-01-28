Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Short Interest Down 89.4% in January

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 89.4% from the December 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,675,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GDSI remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. 713,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,428. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02. Global Digital Solutions has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.13.

Get Global Digital Solutions alerts:

About Global Digital Solutions

Global Digital Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security and technology solutions. It focuses on the acquisition of companies in the security and specialty vehicles and services marketplace. The company was founded on August 28, 1995 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Global Digital Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Digital Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.