Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Position Boosted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 619,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 174,206 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $97,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,064,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,075,109,000 after acquiring an additional 82,465 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 30.6% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,998 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,557,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $716,066,000 after acquiring an additional 92,854 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 1,412.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $440,786,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on GPN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.81.

Global Payments stock opened at $141.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.66. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 31.55%.

In related news, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $66,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $205,885 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

