Global Resources Investment Trust (LON:GRIT) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.95

Global Resources Investment Trust Plc (LON:GRIT)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.95 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 11.20 ($0.15). Global Resources Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 11.20 ($0.15), with a volume of 472 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £5.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.70.

Global Resources Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:GRIT)

Global Resources Investment Trust Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Global Resources Investment Trust Plc was founded in 2012 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

