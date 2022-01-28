Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Short Interest Up 1,328.6% in January

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, an increase of 1,328.6% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIQ opened at $26.81 on Friday. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $33.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.13.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,328 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 2.67% of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

