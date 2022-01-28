Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Short Interest Up 1,328.6% in January

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, an increase of 1,328.6% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:AIQ opened at $26.81 on Friday. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $33.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.13.
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.
Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Company Profile
Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF
Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.