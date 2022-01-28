Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Short Interest Update

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 76.3% from the December 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global X DAX Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $634,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Global X DAX Germany ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Global X DAX Germany ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Global X DAX Germany ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in Global X DAX Germany ETF by 299.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 40,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 30,362 shares in the last quarter.

DAX stock opened at $30.77 on Friday. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $35.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.79.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

