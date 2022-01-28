Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Short Interest Down 62.5% in January

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.126 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 2.31% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

