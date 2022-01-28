Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Short Interest Update

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,583. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.34. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a one year low of $27.43 and a one year high of $34.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be issued a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 153,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,000. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. KLK Capital Management LLC owned about 16.88% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

