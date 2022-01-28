Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Short Interest Update

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,583. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.34. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a one year low of $27.43 and a one year high of $34.20.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be issued a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%.
