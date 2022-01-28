GoChain (GO) Hits Market Cap of $22.27 Million

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. GoChain has a market capitalization of $22.27 million and approximately $247,174.00 worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, GoChain has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00008802 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000294 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About GoChain

GoChain (CRYPTO:GO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,163,399,223 coins and its circulating supply is 1,133,524,225 coins. GoChain’s official website is gochain.io . GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

Buying and Selling GoChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

