Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,220,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,315,240,000 after acquiring an additional 995,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,252,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,333,344,000 after acquiring an additional 605,163 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,299,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $890,961,000 after acquiring an additional 839,726 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of V.F. by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,042,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $741,842,000 after purchasing an additional 965,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,809,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $558,616,000 after purchasing an additional 888,314 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist Financial started coverage on V.F. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on V.F. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

VFC stock traded down $4.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.28. The company had a trading volume of 51,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,428. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.99. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $65.34 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.31%.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

