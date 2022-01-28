Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 731 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after buying an additional 708,879 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,121,178,000 after buying an additional 144,042 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,572,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,150,147,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,388,855,000 after buying an additional 38,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,098,209,000 after buying an additional 50,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,226.82.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $96,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 8,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,741.46, for a total transaction of $22,981,659.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,968 shares of company stock valued at $417,935,897. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $6.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,589.17. 18,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,699. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,844.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,823.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,810.20 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

