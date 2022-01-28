Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up about 1.5% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,409,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,419,596,000 after acquiring an additional 297,980 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,589,902,000 after purchasing an additional 908,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,294,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,426,478,000 after purchasing an additional 189,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,457,000 after buying an additional 220,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Paychex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,099,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,226,000 after buying an additional 72,648 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.21.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $396,065.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.75. 14,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,127,393. The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.93. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.24 and a 52-week high of $138.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.34.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. Paychex’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.79%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.