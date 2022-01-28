Golar LNG Limited to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Golar LNG in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans forecasts that the shipping company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Golar LNG’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average of $12.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.83. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. Golar LNG had a net margin of 91.19% and a return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $105.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.26 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 141.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 14.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

