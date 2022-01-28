Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 56,075 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 926,427 shares.The stock last traded at $13.73 and had previously closed at $13.24.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.83.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Golar LNG had a net margin of 91.19% and a return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $105.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 14.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 1.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,304 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 141.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 182,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Golar LNG during the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. 55.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

