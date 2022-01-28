Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 56,075 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 926,427 shares.The stock last traded at $13.73 and had previously closed at $13.24.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.83.
Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Golar LNG had a net margin of 91.19% and a return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $105.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
About Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)
Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.
