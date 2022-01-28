Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Shares Gap Up to $7.04

Shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.04, but opened at $7.50. Golden Nugget Online Gaming shares last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 23,234 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.68.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $35.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.27 million. Golden Nugget Online Gaming had a net margin of 64.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%. On average, analysts predict that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the second quarter valued at $334,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 44.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 230.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,213,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,249,000 after buying an additional 1,543,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 249.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 125,583 shares in the last quarter. 39.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

