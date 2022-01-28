Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Shares Gap Up to $7.04

Shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.04, but opened at $7.50. Golden Nugget Online Gaming shares last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 23,234 shares.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.68.
Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $35.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.27 million. Golden Nugget Online Gaming had a net margin of 64.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%. On average, analysts predict that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
About Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG)
Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.