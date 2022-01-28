Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 1,136,238 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 56.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,145,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,136,238 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Constellium were worth $59,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 10.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,235,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,506,000 after buying an additional 1,872,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 14.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,116,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,761,000 after buying an additional 1,407,419 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 6.3% in the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,920,000 after buying an additional 388,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,728,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,608,000 after buying an additional 125,339 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,453,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,439,000 after buying an additional 332,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Constellium stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. Constellium SE has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $21.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 2.29.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.44. Constellium had a return on equity of 249.43% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSTM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Constellium in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

