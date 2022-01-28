Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 3,207 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,761 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $59,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 110.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 66.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 29.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 46.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.50.

NYSE COO opened at $379.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.42 and a 12-month high of $463.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

