Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,136,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 62,117 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Invitae were worth $60,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Invitae by 7.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 404,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 26,720 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invitae during the third quarter valued at $361,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Invitae by 193.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 18,736 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invitae by 157.3% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 70,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invitae by 38.3% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 115,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 32,041 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Invitae news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $649,585.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.44.

Invitae stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. Invitae Co. has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.39. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 155.87%. The firm had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Invitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

