Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $62.27 Million Stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,488,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,418 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $62,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,644,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,259 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 14,668.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,071,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,070 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,519,000 after buying an additional 1,582,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,173,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,531,000 after buying an additional 889,154 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,414,000. 72.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IHRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IHRT opened at $19.75 on Friday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $28.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.90.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $928.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.34 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 24,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.77 per share, with a total value of $501,595.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard J. Bressler purchased 22,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $500,696.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

