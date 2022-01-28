Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 27,554 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 853,516 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 27,554 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $58,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 17.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IART has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of IART opened at $62.86 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $61.85 and a 12 month high of $77.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $386.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $246,985.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $316,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,725 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,586. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

