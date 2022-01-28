Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,535 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $61,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Generac during the second quarter worth $1,522,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Generac by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Generac by 10.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Generac by 15.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,577,000 after buying an additional 22,529 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Generac by 1.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,621,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $9,025,450. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $256.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $244.64 and a one year high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on Generac in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. OTR Global lowered Generac to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Generac from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $466.26.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

