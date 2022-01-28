Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.56

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.56 and traded as low as $9.25. Gouverneur Bancorp shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 4,001 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 million, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.42.

About Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB)

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Gouverneur Savings & Loan Association. It is a federally chartered savings and loan association offering a variety of banking products and services to individuals and businesses in its primary market area in southern St. Lawrence and northern Lewis and Jefferson Counties in New York State.

