Governor DAO Market Capitalization Tops $1.51 Million (GDAO)

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Governor DAO has a market cap of $1.51 million and $57,325.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Governor DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001418 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00048357 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,425.08 or 0.06594250 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00053396 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,715.36 or 0.99836067 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00051741 BTC.

About Governor DAO

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,898,906 coins. The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org . Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Governor DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governor DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Governor DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

