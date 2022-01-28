Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.90 price target on the stock.

GRAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.40 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a buy rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.79.

Shares of Grab stock opened at $5.71 on Thursday. Grab has a 12-month low of $5.17 and a 12-month high of $13.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grab during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Grab during the 4th quarter worth $414,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Grab during the 4th quarter worth $838,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,564,000. 27.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

