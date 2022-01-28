Graham (NYSE:GHC) vs. Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Head to Head Comparison

Graham (NYSE:GHC) and Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.7% of Graham shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of Graham shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Graham and Udemy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graham 16.22% 8.33% 4.95% Udemy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Graham and Udemy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graham $2.89 billion 0.98 $300.36 million $100.67 5.67 Udemy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Graham has higher revenue and earnings than Udemy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Graham and Udemy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graham 0 0 0 0 N/A Udemy 0 3 8 0 2.73

Udemy has a consensus price target of $35.10, indicating a potential upside of 138.61%. Given Udemy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Udemy is more favorable than Graham.

Summary

Graham beats Udemy on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Co. engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.. The Television Broadcasting segment conduct operations through seven television stations serving the Detroit, Houston, San Antonio, Orlando, Jacksonville, and Roanoke television markets. The Manufacturing segment focuses in the manufacturing operations of Hoover, a Thomson; Dekko, a Garrett, IN-based manufacturer of electrical workspace solutions, architectural lighting, and electrical components and assemblies; Joyce/Dayton Corp., a Dayton, OH-based manufacturer of screw jacks and other linear motion systems; and Forney, a global supplier of products and systems that control and monitor combustion processes in electric utility and industrial applications. The Healthcare segment encompasses home health, hospice and palliative services. The SocialCode segment provides marketing solutions

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy Inc. develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States.

