GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Short Interest Down 84.6% in January

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 84.6% from the December 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GERS remained flat at $$0.13 on Friday. 22 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,318. GreenShift has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09.

Get GreenShift alerts:

About GreenShift

GreenShift Corp. engages in developing and commercializing clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources. Its offers Lignin, is a biopolymer containing aromatic phenoxy-groups, aliphatic carboxy-groups and aliphatic alcohols if recovered and purified, lignin can be adapted to many functional chemistries; Biodiesel production; and Corn Oil Extraction.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenShift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenShift and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.