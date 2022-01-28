GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $7.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $17.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group stock opened at $5.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average of $8.55. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.73.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $53.75 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. GreenTree Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.50%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 136,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 50,370 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $995,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $658,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

