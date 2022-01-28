GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Trading Down 3.5%

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) shares were down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.76 and last traded at $5.76. Approximately 1,915 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 207,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

A number of research analysts have commented on GHG shares. Morgan Stanley cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get GreenTree Hospitality Group alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average of $8.55. The firm has a market cap of $541.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.73.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $53.75 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. GreenTree Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.50%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 209.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 180.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 426.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 54,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 290.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 173,348 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.