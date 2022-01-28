Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) to post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Greenwich LifeSciences’ earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenwich LifeSciences will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Greenwich LifeSciences.

Get Greenwich LifeSciences alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GLSI shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenwich LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, insider Frank Joseph Daugherty bought 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $29,985.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Snehal Patel bought 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.17 per share, with a total value of $49,992.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,501 shares of company stock valued at $176,808. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 106.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 212.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 9.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 21.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. 6.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GLSI traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.31. The company had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,088. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $69.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.32.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenwich LifeSciences (GLSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.