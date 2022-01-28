Gresham House Strategic (LON:GHS) Trading 1.1% Higher

Gresham House Strategic plc (LON:GHS) traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,430 ($19.29) and last traded at GBX 1,395 ($18.82). 4,429 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 5,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,380 ($18.62).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,495.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,598.84. The firm has a market cap of £48.70 million and a PE ratio of 2.92.

About Gresham House Strategic (LON:GHS)

Gresham House Strategic plc specializes in PIPE, pre-IPO, growth and acquisition, recovery capital investments. The fund invests in financial services, media, information and communication technology, digital information and technology, healthcare, and life sciences. It prefers to invest in companies based in United Kingdom and Europe and can also co-invest outside Europe with local venture capital firms.

