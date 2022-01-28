GrowLife (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.04

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. GrowLife shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 907,888 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.

About GrowLife (OTCMKTS:PHOT)

GrowLife, Inc provides hydroponic equipment, lighting, nutrients, media, and other cultivation supplies to commercial and urban operations. The firm agricultural equipment includes growing mediums, hydroponics systems, tools for cutting and propagation, bulbs, indoor lighting systems, and accessories, ballasts, reflectors, meters and timers, and other technology control equipment for the cannabis and indoor plant cultivation and industries.

