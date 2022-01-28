Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Downgraded by UBS Group

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PAC. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Shares of PAC stock opened at $130.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.97. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52 week low of $98.64 and a 52 week high of $144.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.32. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $264.44 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,854 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1,459.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 29,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.