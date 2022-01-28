GXChain Price Tops $1.47 on Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. In the last week, GXChain has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $1.47 or 0.00004036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $110.08 million and approximately $43.71 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000154 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002421 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000257 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,939,868 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

