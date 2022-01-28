Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

Get Halma alerts:

HLMAF has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $32.20 price target on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC cut Halma from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halma has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.60.

HLMAF opened at $32.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.02. Halma has a 1-year low of $31.07 and a 1-year high of $43.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.35.

About Halma

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halma (HLMAF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.