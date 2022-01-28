Hamster Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $590,593.00 (HAM)

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 27th. Hamster has a total market capitalization of $22.61 million and $590,593.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hamster has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. One Hamster coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00048635 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,383.89 or 0.06462646 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,784.07 or 0.99720286 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00052296 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00051172 BTC.

Hamster Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Buying and Selling Hamster

