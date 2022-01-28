Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Jonestrading

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Jonestrading from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Jonestrading’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

HAFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.25.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 31.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hanmi Financial will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAFC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,755,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,524,000 after buying an additional 724,790 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 330,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after buying an additional 205,785 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,568,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,897,000 after buying an additional 198,525 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after buying an additional 120,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 585,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after buying an additional 114,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

