Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $30.00 price target on the stock. Hanmi Financial traded as high as $28.66 and last traded at $27.66, with a volume of 1842 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.

According to Zacks, “Hanmi Financial Corporation is the holding company for Hanmi Bank, one of the leading banks providing services to the multi-ethnic communities of Southern California with full service offices. Hanmi Bank is a business bank conducting a general community banking business, with its primary market encompassing multi-ethnic small business customers. The bank specializes in commercial, SBA, trade finance, and consumer lending and is a recognized community leader serving the diverse communities throughout Southern California. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HAFC. Jonestrading increased their target price on Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after buying an additional 9,610 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $802.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.19.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 31.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

