Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) Shares Down 1.4%

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI)’s stock price dropped 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 24,940 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 88,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Harbor Custom Development had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $18.01 million for the quarter.

In other Harbor Custom Development news, CFO Lance Brown purchased 22,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $49,735.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Walter Frederick Walker purchased 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $26,966.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 57,413 shares of company stock worth $140,125 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Harbor Custom Development in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Harbor Custom Development in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harbor Custom Development in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Harbor Custom Development in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harbor Custom Development in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

About Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI)

Harbor Custom Development, Inc engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

