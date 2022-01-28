Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share.
HAYN stock traded down $2.69 on Friday, hitting $31.03. 5,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,200. Haynes International has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.82 and a beta of 1.35.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -123.94%.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 41.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 136.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 135.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Haynes International Company Profile
Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.
