Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share.

HAYN stock traded down $2.69 on Friday, hitting $31.03. 5,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,200. Haynes International has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -123.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 41.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 136.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 135.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

