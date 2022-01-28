HC Wainwright Raises Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Price Target to $26.00

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CKPT opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $191.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.51. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.38.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.42% and a negative net margin of 13,311.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $342,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $36,000. PVG Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 68.9% during the second quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $466,000. Institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

