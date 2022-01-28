Head-To-Head Analysis: Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) vs. Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX)

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.3% of Coherus BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Evaxion Biotech A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Coherus BioSciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Coherus BioSciences and Evaxion Biotech A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherus BioSciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Evaxion Biotech A/S 0 0 3 0 3.00

Coherus BioSciences currently has a consensus target price of $25.75, indicating a potential upside of 124.50%. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a consensus target price of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 595.85%. Given Evaxion Biotech A/S’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Evaxion Biotech A/S is more favorable than Coherus BioSciences.

Profitability

This table compares Coherus BioSciences and Evaxion Biotech A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherus BioSciences -63.72% -133.21% -30.72% Evaxion Biotech A/S N/A -111.47% -82.84%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coherus BioSciences and Evaxion Biotech A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherus BioSciences $475.82 million 1.85 $132.24 million ($3.14) -3.65 Evaxion Biotech A/S N/A N/A -$15.02 million N/A N/A

Coherus BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Evaxion Biotech A/S.

Summary

Coherus BioSciences beats Evaxion Biotech A/S on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform. It develops EVX-01, a novel liposomal, peptide-based cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase I/IIa trial for indications, such as metastatic and/or unresectable melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; EVX-02, a novel, DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase I/IIa trial designed to induce a therapeutic immune response in the adjuvant setting in patients with resected melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based neoepitope immunotherapy, which is in late pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancers, as well as EVX-B1, a multi-component subunit vaccine, which is in pre-clinical development for the prevention of S. aureus induced skin and soft tissue infections in patients undergoing hernia surgery. The company has collaboration agreements with National Center for Cancer Immune Therapy (CCIT-DK) at Herlev Hospital, Department of Health Technology at Danish Technical University, Center for Genomic Medicine at University Hospital Copenhagen, and the Center for Vaccine Research at SSI for the development and Phase 1/2a clinical trial of its EVX-01 product candidate. Evaxion Biotech A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Hoersholm, Denmark.

