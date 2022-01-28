Head-To-Head Analysis: TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) versus HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) and HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

TFS Financial has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HSBC has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TFS Financial and HSBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFS Financial 18.22% 4.76% 0.57% HSBC 23.08% 5.51% 0.38%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.9% of TFS Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of HSBC shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of TFS Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TFS Financial and HSBC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TFS Financial $444.65 million 10.82 $81.01 million $0.29 59.07 HSBC $50.43 billion 2.88 $5.23 billion $2.80 12.77

HSBC has higher revenue and earnings than TFS Financial. HSBC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TFS Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TFS Financial and HSBC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TFS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A HSBC 1 7 8 0 2.44

Dividends

TFS Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. HSBC pays an annual dividend of $1.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. TFS Financial pays out 389.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. HSBC pays out 38.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TFS Financial has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. TFS Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

HSBC beats TFS Financial on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions. The Commercial Banking segment provides credit and lending, treasury management, payment, cash management, commercial insurance, and investment services, as well as commercial cards, and international trade and receivables finance services; and foreign exchange products, and capital raising and advisory services to small and medium sized enterprises, mid-market enterprises, and corporates. The Global Banking and Markets segment is involved in the provision of financing, advisory, and transaction services, including credit, rates, foreign exchange, equities, money markets, and securities services, as well as principal investment activities to government, corporate and institutional clients, and private investors. The Global Private Banking segment provides a range of services to high net worth individuals and families with complex and international needs. HSBC Holdings plc was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

