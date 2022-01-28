Head-To-Head Survey: First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) vs. Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO)

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) and Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and Arcos Dorados’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Watch Restaurant Group N/A N/A N/A Arcos Dorados 0.95% 13.28% 1.07%

39.1% of Arcos Dorados shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for First Watch Restaurant Group and Arcos Dorados, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Watch Restaurant Group 0 1 9 0 2.90 Arcos Dorados 0 2 2 0 2.50

First Watch Restaurant Group presently has a consensus price target of $25.55, suggesting a potential upside of 86.22%. Arcos Dorados has a consensus price target of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 27.05%. Given First Watch Restaurant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Watch Restaurant Group is more favorable than Arcos Dorados.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and Arcos Dorados’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Watch Restaurant Group $342.39 million 2.37 -$49.68 million N/A N/A Arcos Dorados $1.98 billion 0.65 -$149.45 million $0.11 55.24

First Watch Restaurant Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arcos Dorados.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD). The Caribbean Division geographical segment composes Aruba, Curacao, Colombia, French Guyana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix, and St. Thomas and Venezuela. The SLAD geographical segment comprises Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, Peru, and Uruguay. The NOLAD geographical segment consists Costa Rica, Mexico, and Panama. The company was founded on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.