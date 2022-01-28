HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HeadHunter Group PLC provides an online recruitment platform. The company offers services which consist of career guidance, career consultation, jobs by profession and the opportunity to create a resume and receive automatically suitable job opportunities. HeadHunter Group PLC is based in Moscow, Russia. “

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HeadHunter Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.60.

HeadHunter Group stock opened at $42.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.19. HeadHunter Group has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $68.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.69.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 124.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in HeadHunter Group in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 100,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,816,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 257,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,209,000 after acquiring an additional 119,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HeadHunter Group (HHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.