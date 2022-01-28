Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Cut to “Underweight” at Barclays

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.62. Heartland Express has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $20.07.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.57 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 12.46%. Heartland Express’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 122.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 27,751 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 15.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 322,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 13.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the third quarter worth about $173,000. 53.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

