HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.84

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.84 and traded as low as $13.66. HeidelbergCement shares last traded at $13.74, with a volume of 52,746 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HDELY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement from €58.00 ($65.91) to €57.00 ($64.77) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of HeidelbergCement from €59.00 ($67.05) to €56.00 ($63.64) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HeidelbergCement has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

