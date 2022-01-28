HempCoin Market Capitalization Tops $890,747.59 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 32.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded down 50.8% against the US dollar. HempCoin has a total market cap of $890,747.59 and $157.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,129.69 or 0.99911118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00080582 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00023154 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00034109 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002376 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.68 or 0.00440431 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 264,938,974 coins and its circulating supply is 264,803,824 coins. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

