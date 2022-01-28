Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes $229,000 Position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,235 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEBO. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 90.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 21,306 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $32.77 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.72 and a 12 month high of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.51 million, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.39.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 17.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEBO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

In related news, Director Michael N. Vittorio bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Peoples Bancorp Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

