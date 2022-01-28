Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Earns Buy Rating from Brookline Capital Management

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Brookline Capital Management in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ HEPA opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $3.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 103.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 45,270 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 25,346 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 197,956.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 91,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

