Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.80.

HLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

NYSE HLF opened at $43.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.86 and its 200-day moving average is $44.99. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12-month low of $36.52 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 44.90%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

