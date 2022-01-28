Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.80.
HLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
NYSE HLF opened at $43.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.86 and its 200-day moving average is $44.99. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12-month low of $36.52 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.09.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
