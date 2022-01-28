Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research raised Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $222.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HRI stock traded down $2.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,768. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Herc has a one year low of $63.24 and a one year high of $203.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 2.74.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

